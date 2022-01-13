Infosys Recruitment Drive 2022: After announcing a profit of Rs 5,809 crore for the third quarter, Infosys, India’s second-largest IT company, on Wednesday said it is planning to hire 55,000 freshers for FY22 as part of its global graduate hiring program.Also Read - Will TCS, Cognizant, Infosys And Other IT Firms Continue Working From Home This Year Too? Read Here

Giving details to various news agencies, Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy said the IT firm continues to prioritize investments in talent acquisition and development and have further increased the global graduate hiring program to over 55,000 for FY22 to support the growth ambitions.

As per report, the total headcount at Infosys as of December 2021 was 2,92,067 as compared to 2,79,617 in the previous quarter and 2,49,312 as of December 2020.

With this announcement, the IT giant has given a piece of good news for the freshers who are looking for employment opportunities.

Giving more details, Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said that the focus will remain on promoting the talent of the company’s employees. “Under this, we continue to focus on skilling our workforce to meet every need of customers. Along with this, the welfare of the employees is also included in our priority,” he said.

Infosys on Wednesday announced the results for the third quarter of FY 22 ended December 31, registering 11.8 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 5,809 crore from Rs 5,197 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Moreover, the IT firm has increased its revenue growth guidance for FY22 to 19.5-20 per cent.

Infosys’ revenue grew 22.9 per cent to Rs 31,867 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 from Rs 22,927 crore a year ago.

Infosys delivered a strong Q3 performance with sequential growth of 7 per cent in a seasonally weak quarter and a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 21.5 per cent in constant currency.

Growth remained broad-based and dealt with momentum robust, with digital transformation rapidly scaling across verticals and regions. Large deal wins accelerated with total contract value (TCV) of $2.53 billion in Q3.

“Our strong performance and market share gains are a testament to the enormous confidence our clients have in us to help them in their digital transformation. This stems from four years of sustained strategic focus on areas of relevance for our clients in digital and Cloud, continued re-skilling of our people, and deep relationships of trust that our clients have with us,” Salil Parekh added.