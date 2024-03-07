Home

Infosys, Tata Steel, Coal India, SAIL, NMDC, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Vedanta : Metals & Mining stocks; Know Share Target Price

BSE Sensex on Thursday started at 74,242.74 against the previous day close of 74,085.99. The Nifty50 index also started in the green at 22,505.30 and again hit a new record high of 22,523.75.

Know Share Target Price Of Important Stocks Trending On Market:

Metals and Mining Stocks In India:

According to Zee Business, JPMorgan revised its target prices on metals and mining stocks. It expects supply creation to lag demand growth and low-cost steel producers to command better margins and market share as the cyclic expands to the FY26 peak.

JSW Steel Share Price Target

JPMorgan upgraded the rating for JSW Steel stock to overweight from neutral. The brokerage firm raised the target price from Rs 730 to Rs 980.

Coal India share price target

The brokerage downgraded the rating from overweight to neutral & raised the target price by Rs 190 to Rs 480.

SAIL share price target

The brokerage firm downgraded SAIL stock rating from overweight to neutral with a target price of Rs 120 from Rs 115 earlier.

NMDC share price target

JPMorgan double-downgraded NMDC stock rating from overweight to underweight. But It raised the target price to Rs 195 from Rs 156.

Tata Steel share price target

The brokerage retained an overweight rating on Tata Steel and raised the target price to Rs 170 from Rs 150.

Hindalco Share Price Target

The brokerage maintained an overweight rating on Aditya Birla Group’s Hindalco Industries with an increased target price from Rs 490 to Rs 600.

Vedanta Share Price Target

JPMorgan retained a neutral rating on the Vedanta stocks with a target price of Rs 280.

Infosys Share Price Target 2024

According Market expert, a target price for Infosys Stock is Rs 1,700 apiece & stop loss should be around Rs 1,550.

(Disclaimer: The above article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be considered as any investment advice.)

