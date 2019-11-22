Global software major Infosys would code software for digital applications for the US-based Arlanxeo, a market leader in synthetic elastomers.

Elastomers are rubber-like materials capable of returning to their original shape even after heavy stretching.

“As a strategic IT partner, we will develop digital applications for Arlanxeo with S/4 HANA software product as the core platform and leverage it across its organisation,” said the city-based company in a statement.

HANA is a business data platform from German enterprise resource planning powerhouse SAP.

In addition to IT support and projects for Arlanxeo’s S/4 HANA digital ecosystem, Infosys will also be a preferred partner for overall application development.

“This collaboration strengthens our footprint in the chemical industry in Europe and emphasizes our commitment to offer industry-specific solutions and services,” said Infosys Executive Vice President and global manufacturing head Jasmeet Singh.

Hermann Schuster, Arlanxeo’s chief digital officer and IT head, said the company is embarking on a journey of total digital transformation IT revamp.