New Delhi: Software major Infosys on Wednesday posted a 12 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,686 crore for March quarter 2021-22. The Bengaluru-based company had registered a net profit (after minority interest) of Rs 5,076 crore in the corresponding period the previous year, according to a regulatory filing. The revenue of India's second-largest software services company grew 22.7 per cent to Rs 32,276 crore in the quarter from Rs 26,311 crore in the year-ago period, the regulatory filing said.

The IT services giant has pegged its revenue growth outlook at 13-15 per cent for 2022-23. In the last fiscal year, Infosys' net profit was up 14.3 per cent to Rs 22,110 crore, while revenue was higher 21 per cent to Rs 1,21,641 crore compared to the previous fiscal year.

According to the company, it has expanded its fresher hiring programme to 85,000 for the year from the 55,000 it had shared earlier t0 meet strong demand for its services, and is looking to hire upwards of 50,000 employees in the current fiscal, reported Mint.

This comes at a time when Infosys’ attrition has spiked, amidst an unprecedented war for technology talent in India.

“We continue to gain market share as a result of sustained clients’ confidence in our ability to successfully navigate their digital journeys,” Salil Parekh, CEO and MD of Infosys, said in a statement.

For 2021-22, the Infosys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 16 per share.

“With a robust demand environment ahead, we envisage making appropriate long-term investments in capability building across sales, delivery and innovation. However, we plan to neutralize some of the impacts through aggressive cost optimization programs and value-led pricing driven by service and brand differentiation. This, along with post-pandemic normalization of expenses, is reflected in the margin guidance,” Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer said.

(With agency inputs)