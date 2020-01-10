Bengaluru: Buoyed by modest growth in the third quarter, global software major Infosys on Friday revised upwards its revenue guidance for fiscal 2019-20 to 10-10.5 per cent in constant currency.

“Revenue guidance is increased to 10-10.5 per cent in constant currency for fiscal 2019-20 from 9-10 per cent projected on October 11, 2019,” the city-based IT firm said in a regulatory filing on the BSE.

It, however, maintained the operating margin guidance range at 21-23 per cent for the fiscal.

Consolidated revenue for the third quarter grew 7.9 per cent sequentially and 2 per cent annually to Rs 23,092 crore from Rs 21,410 crore a quarter ago and Rs 22,629 crore in the same period a year ago.

Operating margin for the quarter (Q3) at 21.9 per cent was flat (0.2 per cent) sequentially over the second quarter.