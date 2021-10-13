New Delhi: Information Technology (IT) majors Infosys and Wipro Ltd today announced their financial results for second quarter of the ongoing Financial Year 2021-22, according to company filing at BSE. Wipro has shown a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,931 crore for the assessment period, registering a jump of 19 per cent from Rs 2,466 crore calculated during the corresponding period of financial year 2020-21. Infosys reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,241 crore the quarter ended September this year. It has recorded a 11.9 per cent rise from the same period of the previous financial year, according to reports.Also Read - Infosys Consolidated Net Profit Declines by 2.1 Per Cent to Rs 3,612 Crore in June; Bonus Issue of 1:1
Infosys share price at BSE is at Rs 1708.75 up by 23.95 points or 1.42 per cent. Wipro share price at BSE is at Rs 672.55 up by 13.50 points or 2.05 per cent.
Infosys Q2 Results – Highlights
- The Bengaluru-based company saw its revenues rising by 20.5 per cent to Rs 29,602 crore in the quarter under review (Q2FY22) from Rs 24,570 crore in the year-ago period, as per a PTI report.
- Infosys increased the FY22 revenue growth guidance to 16.5-17.5 per cent.
- Previously, the company had guided to 14-16 per cent growth in constant currency terms for the fiscal ended March 2022.
- “Our stellar performance and robust growth outlook continue to demonstrate our strategic focus and the strength of our digital offerings,” Salil Parekh, CEO and MD of Infosys said.
- The Board has announced an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share for FY22, the company said in a statement, the PTI report said.
- “Our operating margins for Q2 were resilient; the impact of enhanced employee value proposition initiatives was offset by strong operating parameters, cost optimisation and operating leverage,” Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer of Infosys said, the PTI reported.