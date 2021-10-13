New Delhi: Information Technology (IT) majors Infosys and Wipro Ltd today announced their financial results for second quarter of the ongoing Financial Year 2021-22, according to company filing at BSE. Wipro has shown a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,931 crore for the assessment period, registering a jump of 19 per cent from Rs 2,466 crore calculated during the corresponding period of financial year 2020-21. Infosys reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,241 crore the quarter ended September this year. It has recorded a 11.9 per cent rise from the same period of the previous financial year, according to reports.Also Read - Infosys Consolidated Net Profit Declines by 2.1 Per Cent to Rs 3,612 Crore in June; Bonus Issue of 1:1

Infosys share price at BSE is at Rs 1708.75 up by 23.95 points or 1.42 per cent. Wipro share price at BSE is at Rs 672.55 up by 13.50 points or 2.05 per cent.

Infosys Q2 Results – Highlights