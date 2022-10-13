Infosys Work From Home Latest News Today: As work from home ended for most of the employees, Infosys on Thursday said it witnessed approximately 45,000 employees returning to the office last week. Giving details, CEO Salil Parekh said the number is gradually increasing.Also Read - HCL Joins Moonlighting Debate After Wipro, TCS And Infosys. Read Company's BIG STATEMENT Here

The development comes at a time when companies across the globe are ending the work-from-home trend with the decline in coronavirus cases. Several firms had earlier started work-from-home (WFH) mode due to the Coronavirus pandemic that began in the first quarter of 2020. And after that, a series of Covid waves have impacted working from office premises. However, the COVID trend began to decline in 2022 and offices are getting back on track with employees gradually returning to their workplaces.

Addressing a press conference, Salil Parekh said his firm witnessed that there were 45,000 employees in offices across India last week. "That is a very huge number given where we were. It is gradually increasing," he added.

CEO Salil Parekh also said the number of employees retuning to the office will increase further in the days to come.

Parekh further in the company’s financial audit report said the company’s strong large deal wins and steady all-around growth in Q2 reflect the deep relevance and differentiation of our digital and cloud solutions for clients as they navigate their business transformation.

“While concerns around the economic outlook persist, our demand pipeline is strong as clients remain confident in our ability to deliver the value they seek, both on the growth and efficiency of their businesses. This is reflected in our revised revenue guidance of 15%-16% for FY23,” he added.

Taking freshers onboard

Talking about hiring freshers, Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer said there is no delay in onboarding freshers, hiring could exceed the target. “We have opened our Mysore campus. We are on track to onboarding freshers. We have already hired 40,000 freshers out of our plan of hiring 50,000 freshers for the year and the number could go up,” he added.

Sharp decline in attrition

It must be noted that the Infosys attrition rate declined sharply to 27.1% against 28.4% in Q1FY23 and 20.1% in Q2FY22.

Infosys said it hired 40,000 freshers, and the full-year target of 50,000 may go up, the IT services major said while announcing results for the quarter. Infosys added 10,032 employees during the second quarter of FY23 and the headcount of the company added 3,45,218.

Infosys on moonlighting

Talking about moonlighting, that issue that has created quite a stir in the industry, Infosys said the company has to let go some of its employees over dual employment.

Just like the other Indian IT firms, Infosys said the company does not support dual employment though it does support ‘gig work’. The company had to let go of ‘a few employees due to confidentiality issues.