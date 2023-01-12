Home

Innspark Solutions Bags ‘Security Product Company Of The Year’ Award at DSCI Excellence Awards 2022

The key services from Innspark includes conducting Advanced Security Auditing, Vulnerability and Exploitability Testing, Security Training, Incident Response, Threat Hunting, Security Architecture Consultation and Digital Forensics.

New Delhi: Innspark Solutions Pvt Ltd, a spinoff of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, has won the ‘Security Product Company of the Year’ DSCI (Data Security Council of India) Excellence awards 2022. Competing with around 48 companies across India, Innspark Solutions’ product– Big Data Security Analytics Platform, bagged the award title, under the security product segment.

Dr. Prabaharan Poornachandran, Founder & Director, Innspark Solutions Pvt Ltd and Director at Centre for Internet Studies and Artificial Intelligence-CISAI, Amrita Viswa Vidyapeetham, said, “In recognition of the impact we made to our customers in securing and safeguarding their digital assets, we are honored to have received this significant recognition. This award recognizes our dedication and hard work in making India ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in developing innovative and effective cybersecurity solutions, aligned with the vision of Govt of India. We extend our thanks to the DSCI, for providing a platform to Indian startups and companies showcasing their work in privacy, cyber-security, and security of customer data; strengthening their credibility as international service providers.”

Innspark is a fast-growing DeepTech Solutions company that provides next-generation out-of-the-box cybersecurity solutions to detect and respond to sophisticated cyber incidents, threats, and attacks. The award is for the innovations and contributions of the company towards creating innovative cybersecurity products that helps enterprises to strengthen their security posture and prevent modern threats at scale. The solutions are powered by advanced Threat Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence to provide deep visibility of an enterprise’s security.

The awards initiative by the DSCI aims to acknowledge organizations and players that bring innovative product ideas. It helps provide support to innovative product companies by bringing new startups closer to security leaders and innovators on a common forum for idea sharing, collaboration, and guidance.

Data Security Council of India (DSCI) is a not-for-profit, industry body on data protection in India, setup by NASSCOM (National Association of Software and Service Companies) committed to making the cyberspace safe, secure and trusted by establishing best practices, standards and initiatives in cyber security and privacy.