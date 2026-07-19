Instagram and Facebook down: Thousands of users fail to upload stories and posts

The error reads: "Account Temporarily Unavailable. Your account is currently unavailable due to a site issue. We expect this to be resolved shortly. Please try again in a few minutes."

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Instagram Down

New Delhi: Social media platforms Facebook and Instagram are experiencing outages this morning, with thousands of users reporting issues. Many Facebook users are encountering an error message when attempting to log in via the desktop version.

The error reads: “Account Temporarily Unavailable. Your account is currently unavailable due to a site issue. We expect this to be resolved shortly. Please try again in a few minutes.” The website DownDetector also shows a huge spike in reports for Instagram on Sunday morning.

Both platforms are owned by social media giant Meta.

Facebook currently shows over 3,000 people facing issues, as per the site that tracks outages. Messenger shows over 100 people facing troubles.

Global outage hits Facebook, Instagram users

One user said the feed was working but they could not see their profile. Another added “The error message indicates that the company expects the issue to be resolved shortly, advising users to try again in a few minutes.”

“I think Instagram is down. I’m only seeing welcome page on my feed. No new contents. What’s going on?,” one wrote on X