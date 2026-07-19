  • India News
  • Business
  • Instagram and Facebook down: Thousands of users fail to upload stories and posts

Instagram and Facebook down: Thousands of users fail to upload stories and posts

The error reads: "Account Temporarily Unavailable. Your account is currently unavailable due to a site issue. We expect this to be resolved shortly. Please try again in a few minutes."

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: July 19, 2026, 3:25 PM IST
Instagram and Facebook down: Thousands of users fail to upload stories and posts
Instagram Down

New Delhi: Social media platforms Facebook and Instagram are experiencing outages this morning, with thousands of users reporting issues. Many Facebook users are encountering an error message when attempting to log in via the desktop version.

The error reads: “Account Temporarily Unavailable. Your account is currently unavailable due to a site issue. We expect this to be resolved shortly. Please try again in a few minutes.” The website DownDetector also shows a huge spike in reports for Instagram on Sunday morning.

Read more: Instagram Down: Thousands report messaging issues as Meta-owned platform faces global outage

Both platforms are owned by social media giant Meta.

Facebook currently shows over 3,000 people facing issues, as per the site that tracks outages. Messenger shows over 100 people facing troubles.

Global outage hits Facebook, Instagram users

One user said the feed was working but they could not see their profile. Another added “The error message indicates that the company expects the issue to be resolved shortly, advising users to try again in a few minutes.”

“I think Instagram is down. I’m only seeing welcome page on my feed. No new contents. What’s going on?,” one wrote on X 

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.