Instagram Went Briefly Down For Several Users, Services Restored, Internet Flooded With Memes

Meta-owned Instagram faced outage for a brief across several locations today morning. Even though at present there's no complete information about what went wrong or where the services were affected, a meme fest has been sparked on Twitter.

Updated: July 25, 2023 9:16 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk

New Delhi: Meta-owned Instagram faced outage for a brief across several locations today morning. Even though at present there’s no complete information about what went wrong or where the services were affected, a meme fest has been sparked on Twitter.

