Instagram Went Briefly Down For Several Users, Services Restored, Internet Flooded With Memes
Meta-owned Instagram faced outage for a brief across several locations today morning. Even though at present there's no complete information about what went wrong or where the services were affected, a meme fest has been sparked on Twitter.
People coming to Twitter to check whether Instagram is down again #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/theVA3SHmO
— Ben〽️ (@MARKSTONESNIPES) July 25, 2023
Everyone coming to twitter to check if instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/TMssXlwcKS
— Corb 🐂 (@CorbKnowsBall) July 25, 2023
Me apologizing to my WiFi after realizing Instagram is down#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/YV9itaIzcU
— SheepyArts (@PennyPigArts) July 25, 2023
