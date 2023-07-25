Home

Instagram Went Briefly Down For Several Users, Services Restored, Internet Flooded With Memes

Meta-owned Instagram faced outage for a brief across several locations today morning. Even though at present there's no complete information about what went wrong or where the services were affected, a meme fest has been sparked on Twitter.

People coming to Twitter to check whether Instagram is down again #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/theVA3SHmO — Ben〽️ (@MARKSTONESNIPES) July 25, 2023

Everyone coming to twitter to check if instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/TMssXlwcKS — Corb 🐂 (@CorbKnowsBall) July 25, 2023

Me apologizing to my WiFi after realizing Instagram is down#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/YV9itaIzcU — SheepyArts (@PennyPigArts) July 25, 2023

