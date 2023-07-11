Home

Insurance Policy, Emergency Fund: Here’s How to Manage Your Money Wisely in Your 30s

Your financial status likely to differ now from when you were in your 20s. So, it's time to revise your budget if you're still adhering to the one from your twenties.

New Delhi: When you are in your 30s — it is a time of great financial opportunity for you. In this stage of your life, you’re most likely to earn more money than you did in your 20s, and must have started to think about long-term goals like retirement and buying a home. But your 30s are also a time when your expenses can start to increase, as you may be raising a family or taking on more debt.

That’s why it’s important to start managing your money wisely in your 30s. So, here are some tips that can be of help for you to manage your money in your 30s:

Keep Updating Your Budget

Your financial status likely differs now from when you were in your 20s. So, it’s time to revise your budget if you’re still adhering to the one from your twenties. A new kind of fiscal attention will be needed as expenses for things like food, housing, automobiles, pets, kids, and healthcare change must have made a place in your life by now.

Update Your Insurance Policy

If you still do not have your health insurance, it’s time to get one and if you already have it, you must check whether it has the proper claim amount as per your current salary and if its an health insurance policy, you must update the total claim value.

Maintain Emergency Funds

When you first began an emergency fund in your 20s, you most likely adhered to the common advice that it should be equivalent to three to six months’ worth of spending. In your 30s, your salary must have grown, and your emergency fund balance should show the same, as per First Bank.

Determine Your Debt Situation

Once they reach their 30s, a lot of people start to lose interest in paying off their debt. Repaying debt has become a way of life for many with credit card debt, mortgages, student loans, and auto loans. Debt may even seem commonplace to you, but don’t get complacent with your debt, and pay your debt as early as possible.

