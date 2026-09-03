Insurance rules changing: One-stop access to complete policy information for customers

The IRDAI has proposed a new digital platform that will bring important insurance information together in one place for policyholders and the public.

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The Public Insurance Registry (PIR) is a new digital system designed to simplify access to insurance information. Representational image

Insurance can provide crucial financial support during difficult times, but finding clear and complete information about policies is often a challenge. Customers usually have to search across different websites and insurance companies to understand their options.

This could soon become easier, as policy details and claim information are expected to be available through a single platform.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has proposed a new digital system that will bring insurance-related information together and make it easier for people to access.

What is the proposal for the digital system?

The Public Insurance Registry (PIR), proposed by IRDAI, is a new digital system designed to simplify access to insurance information. Customers will be able to find essential and accurate details in one place, without having to search multiple websites or make repeated visits to insurance offices.

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The PIR is currently only a proposal, with IRDAI inviting public comments before taking a final call. The regulator is likely to make a decision on the system soon.

Privacy has been highlighted as a major consideration in IRDAI’s proposed Public Insurance Registry. The regulator is seeking feedback on customer consent, technical arrangements and data security. Although the PIR could simplify access to insurance information, strong privacy safeguards will be essential.

IRDAI introduces 3-hour claim settlement rule

Earlier, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) set new standards for health insurance by mandating quicker and more efficient claim settlements to benefit policyholders.

Under the new laws, insurers must make decisions on cashless authorisation requests within one hour and finalise discharge authorisations within three hours of receiving the necessary requests from hospitals. The directive aimed to streamline the claims process, ensuring policyholders aren’t delayed during medical emergencies.

Also Read | Struggling with insurance claims? Modi govt confirms policyholders can reach IRDAI and ombudsman for quick grievance relief

The new rules aim to make cashless claim settlements the norm, with insurers encouraged to settle 100% of claims through the cashless route except in exceptional circumstances. Insurers are expected to set up help desks at hospitals to support policyholders and provide pre-authorisation through digital channels. The IRDAI gave insurers until July 31, 2024, to implement the necessary systems.