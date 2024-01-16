Home

Integra Essentia Hits 52-week High in Volatile Market | Check Key Details Here

In the last 5 days, the shares of Integra Essentia Limited have given a return of 19 percent to the investors and in the last one month, 162 per cent return.

Share Market News: Shares of Integra Essentia Limited surged 5 percent and touched the level of Rs 7.35 after gaining 35 paise. This is also the 52-week high level of shares of Integra Essentia Limited, which has a market cap of about Rs 672 crore.

The 52-week low of shares of Integra Essentia Limited is Rs 2.65. In the last 5 days, the shares of Integra Essentia Limited have given a return of 19 percent to the investors and in the last one month, 162 per cent return.

On December 18, 2023, the shares of Integra Essentia Limited were at the level of Rs 2.80 from where investors got a bumper return of 162 per cent. Shares of Integra Essentia Limited have made investors rich by giving a bumper return of 786 per cent from the level of 0.83 paise on March 7, 2022 in a period of two years.

The stock market witnessed a mixed opening on Tuesday after a robust start on Monday. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, showed early signs of volatility with negative numbers in the initial trading hours.

The Sensex opened at 73,225.54, marking a decline of 102.40 points from the previous closing, while the Nifty opened 18.30 points lower at 22,079.15.

This negative trend in the opening was reflected in the market breadth, with 22 advances and 28 declines among the Nifty companies.

Meanwhile, Nifty is now up three times from the Covid low of 7,511 in March 2020, says V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

This is an indication of a strong bull market and it has a long way to go. But the rally from now on will not be smooth and sharp corrections are likely since valuations are high, he said. More often than not, unexpected events cause corrections.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

