Integra Essentia Shares Hit 52-week High After Board Approves Allotment of Equity of Shares

In the last 3 years, Integra Essentia stock offered a good return of 3455 per cent. In the last 5 years, Integra Essentia shares surged 3455 per cent.

Share Market News: Shares of Integra Essentia hit a 52-week high on Monday i.e. January 15 after the board of directors of the company approved the allotment of 45,70,33,003 Equity Shares of Re 1 each by way of bonus issue to eligible shareholders.

The counter has been gaining for the last 3 days and has risen 15.6 per cent in return in the period. It surged around 5 per cent to hit the 52-week high of Rs 7.11. The counter had closed at Rs 6.78 in the previous session.

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. January 13, 2024 has approved the allotment of 45,70,33,003 Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each by way of bonus issue to such members whose names have appeared in the Register of Members as on January 11, 2024, being the Record Date fixed for the said purpose, in the proportion of 1 (One) new fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs. 1/- each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of Re. 1/- each held by them, (i.e., in the ratio of 1:1). Consequent to said above allotment the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company would be increased from Rs. 45,70,33,003/- to Rs. 91,40,66,006/,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Consequent to the allotment, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the company would be increased from Rs 45,70,33,003 to Rs 91,40,66,006.

Integra Essentia Return

The counter has given a return of 146 per cent in the last one month. The scrip has soared 106 per cent in the last one year, and offered a return of 835 per cent in the last 2 years only.

Integra Essentia Limited (IEL) is a company engaged in the business of Life Essentials i.e. Food (Agro Products), Clothing (Textiles and Garments), Infrastructure (Materials and Services for Construction and Infrastructure Development) and Energy (Materials, Products and Services for the Renewable Energy Equipment and Projects) and many more Products and Services required to sustain the modern life.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

