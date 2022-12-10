Intel Starts Layoffs, Sends Thousands Of Employees On Unpaid Leave. Check Details Here

Intel has reportedly started laying off its workforce and have sent thousands of employees on unpaid leaves for three months.

Intel started its expected layoffs in California with at least 201 employees as "part of a broader cost cutting effort". (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Intel has reportedly started laying off its workforce and have sent thousands of employees on unpaid leaves for three months. TAccording to reports, the company had started the layoffs with 201 employees in California as “part of a broader cost cutting effort.” About 111 employees will be laid off at Intel’s Folsom in California while 90 more employees will be sacked from Santa Monica location.

Intel layoffs

The layoffs are scheduled to begin from January 31, the report said.

According to the “Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications”, 111 employees will be laid off at Intel’s Folsom, California location.

The report also stated that “90 employees will be asked to go from Santa Clara location, where the company is headquartered”.

In October, Intel said it plans to drive nearly $3 billion in annual savings in the near term and $8 billion to $10 billion by the end of 2025, and these savings will majorly come from “people costs” from both operations and sales departments.

There have been mass-level job cuts led by companies like Meta, Twitter, Salesforce, Netflix, Cisco, Roku, and others. As more and more companies across the spectrum sack employees amid the global meltdown, at least 853 tech companies worldwide have laid off about 137,492 employees to date, and the tally is only going north amid recession fears.