NEW DELHI: Interest rates for small savings schemes such as Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificates (NSC), Savings Deposits, Senior Citizen Savings Schemes, and others, have been cut by the Central government. The revised rates of interest on small savings schemes are effective from April 1, 2021 and will end on June 30, 2021.

The revised rates of interest are applicable on savings deposit, 1-year deposit, 2-year deposit, 3-year deposit, 5-year deposit, 5-year recurring deposit, Senior Citizen Savings schemes, monthly income account, national savings certificate (NSC), public provident fund (PPF) scheme, Kisan Vikas Patra, and Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme.

Savings Deposit New Revised Interest Rate from April 1

Savings Deposit had a rate of interest of 4 per cent from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021. The new revised rate is 3.5 per cent. Also Read - BREAKING News, April 1 2021 LIVE: India to Kick Off Third Phase Of Covid Vaccination Drive Today

1-Year Time Deposit New Revised Interest Rate from April 1

1-Year Time Deposit had an interest rate of 5.5 per cent from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021. The new revised rate is 4.4 per cent.

2-Year Time Deposit New Revised Interest Rate from April 1

2-Year Time Deposit had an interest rate of 5.5 per cent from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021. The new revised rate is 5.0 per cent.

3-Year Time Deposit New Revised Interest Rate from April 1

3-Year Time Deposit had an interest rate of 5.5 per cent from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021. The new revised rate is 5.1 per cent.

5-Year Time Deposit New Revised Interest Rate from April 1

5-Year Time Deposit had an interest rate of 6.7 per cent from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021. The new revised rate is 5.8 per cent.

5-Year Recurring Deposit New Revised Interest Rate from April 1

5-Year Recurring Deposit had an interest rate of 5.8 per cent from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021. The new revised rate is 5.3 per cent.

Senior Citizen Savings Schemes New Revised Interest Rate from April 1

Interest rate for Senior Citizen Savings Schemes has also been cut. The rate of interest was 7.4 per cent from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 202 but it has been slashed to 6.5 per cent.

Monthly Income Account New Revised Interest Rate from April 1

Monthly Income Account had an interest rate of 6.6 per cent from January 1, 2021 to March 31. The rate of interest has been cut to 5.7 per cent.

National Savings Certificate New Revised Interest Rate from April 1

Interest rate for National Savings Certificate from January 1, 2021 to March 31 was 6.8 per cent. The rate of interest has been revised to 5.9 per cent.

Public Provident Fund Scheme or PPF New Revised Interest Rate from April 1

The ever popular Public Provident Fund Scheme or PFF had an interest rate of 7.1 per cent. The rate of interest has gone down to 6.4 per cent.

Kisan Vikas Patra New Revised Interest Rate from April 1

Another popular small savings scheme Kisan Vikas Patra had an interest rate of 6.9 between January 1, 2021 and March 31, 2021 with a maturity tenure of 124 months. The rate of interest has been decreased to 6.2 per cent. It will have a maturity tenure of 138 months.

Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme New Revised Interest Rate from April 1

Popular government scheme Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme had an interest rate of 7.6 per cent between January 1, 2021 and March 31. From April 1, the revised interest rate is 6.9 per cent.

Check Table of schemes with their old and revised rates of interest.