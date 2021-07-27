New Delhi: SpiceJet has Launched Flexi Fares system. Travellers can make unlimited free changes to your flight bookings if they opt for SpiceFlex. Through SpiceFlex fares, Spicejet is also offering meal and Covid-19 test for its customers.Also Read - Who Will Succeed Yediyurappa in Karnataka? Major Announcement Likely Today After BJP Legislature Party Meet
SpiceJet Flexi Fare Details
- Customers opting for SpiceFlex can make unlimited free changes to their flight booking in the same fare type up to 96 hours before flight departure time.
- Customers who opt for SpiceFlex fare will get unlimited free changes, if the change request is for the same fare type (SpiceFlex fare). In case the customer opts for a different fare type other than the SpiceFlex fare, a one-time free change would be allowed, Spicejet said in a statement.
- These changes are allowed for date change and/or flight change on the originally booked sector only. Customer will have to pay the fare difference (if any) applicable at the time of opting for free change option, according to details provided by Spicejet.
- These Spicejet special fares are available on Direct Domestic and International routes, the airline said.
- In addition to the unlimited free changes, SpiceFlex also provides a host of additional benefits including complimentary sandwich, and choice of preferred seat (excluding SpiceMax seat).
- Passengers can avail the complimentary sandwiches by choosing between Veg and Non-Veg option (for flights longer than two hours duration).
- However, the offer is not available on group bookings.
- Travellers will also get complimentary RT-PCR test for Covid in select cities under the SpiceFlex fare.
- Notably, free RT-PCR test for coronavirus is available only for the bookings that are made directly on www.spicejet.com and will be available on the sectors originating from Delhi and Mumbai only.
- Passengers can check information on sample collection centres by logging on to www.spicehealth.com.
- Limited inventory is available under the SpiceFlex fare on first come, first served basis. The offer is valid on bookings made through SpiceJet’s website, Reservations, Airport Ticketing Counter, and Travel Agents etc.