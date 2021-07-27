New Delhi: SpiceJet has Launched Flexi Fares system. Travellers can make unlimited free changes to your flight bookings if they opt for SpiceFlex. Through SpiceFlex fares, Spicejet is also offering meal and Covid-19 test for its customers.Also Read - Who Will Succeed Yediyurappa in Karnataka? Major Announcement Likely Today After BJP Legislature Party Meet

SpiceJet Flexi Fare Details