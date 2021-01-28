International Flight News: With the number of coronavirus cases dropping in India and across the world, barring only a few countries like the UK and South Africa, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is set to decide on a date to resume regular international flights. Scheduled international air travel has already been restricted till January 31 in view of the new COVID-19 strain. As of now, the government has only permitted international flights under Vande Bharat Mission on certain air bubbles. Also Read - This Country Will Resume International Flights After Christmas

The Civil Aviation ministry along with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs will hold a meeting this week to decide on the “further opening up of international air travel of passengers”. A new set of guidelines will come into effect on February 1. Also Read - International Flights: Air India to Begin Its Longest Ever Flight to San Francisco From This Indian City

“For further opening up of international air travel of passengers, the Ministry of Civil Aviation may take a decision in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs based on the assessment of the situation,” the government stated in its ‘Guidelines for Surveillance, Containment and Caution”. Also Read - International Flights For Commercial Travel to Remain Suspended Till End of Year: DGCA

It also noted that the decision will take into consideration the “visible… steady decline in the number of active and new cases in the country” over the past four months.

Earlier on Wednesday, Centre extended the flight ban on air travel between India and Britain to contain the spread of the new coronavirus strain. Regular flight services between the two countries had resumed briefly in December last year with limited capacity but were restricted again this month due to the new variant.

Over 30 countries have suspended flights with the UK recently. Notably, the UK variant of COVID-19 has already been reported by Denmark, Sweden, France, Spain, Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Singapore and Lebanon.