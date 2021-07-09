New Delhi: Are you planning to fly to Dubai? If yes, then we have some important news for you. The Indian travellers will be able to book flight tickets to Dubai from next week. Reports suggest that the flight bookings from several Indian cities to Dubai will re-open from July 15. However, Abu Dhabi will re-open flights for Indian passengers from July 21.Also Read - Massive Blast Rocks Dubai's Jebel Ali Port, No Casualties Reported

According to a report in Dubai-headquartered Gulf News, Flights from India to Dubai and Abu Dhabi are expected to re-open on July 15 and July 21 respectively, after UAE along with other countries banned travellers from India, with some exceptions, due to the surge in the covid cases in April. Also Read - Oman Suspends Passenger Flights From 24 Countries Including India. Check Details

To recall, owing to the unprecedented spike in the covid cases in the second wave of the pandemic, UAE had banned Indian passengers back in April. The ban was subsequently extended till July 6. Also Read - World's Deepest Swimming Pool With a Sunken City, Apartment & Arcade to Open in Dubai | See Photos & Videos

According to the Vistara Airline website, the fare from Mumbai (BOM) to Dubai (DXB) starts from ₹17,602 with only a few tickets left on July 15 and 16. Whereas Delhi to Dubai, the flight fare is ₹13,816.

Here Are Some Important Details You Should Not MISS:

Abu Dhabi is expected to open its doors for fully-vaccinated Indians, among other categories already allowed, from July 21, the report added.

On the first day of re-opening, Vistara will carry passengers from New Delhi to Dubai while Emirates and budget carrier flydubai are expected to re-open operations on July 16, the report said.

Indigo Airlines have also started bookings on their website. Fares from Mumbai to Dubai vary from ₹21,000 to ₹29,000 for connecting flights on July 15.

As per the IndiGo’s website, flight fares from Hyderabad to Dubai vary from ₹23,234 to ₹28,727.

Etihad Airways will restart operations on July 22, according to the reports.

According to another Gulf News report, some of the largest international airports in India such as Mumbai and Hyderabad are already preparing to handle passengers between the two countries by setting up rapid PCR and lab tests.

Flights to Dubai from destinations in India were expected to resume on June 23 but the decision was delayed owing to the covid situation in the country.

Last month, UAE civil aviation authority issued a NOTAM (notice to airmen) in which it decided to suspend flight services to and from 14 countries including India till July 21.

In a notice Issued to Airmen (NOTAM) dated June 24, 2021, UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority has laid down that flights from India, Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Democratic Republic Of Congo, Uganda, Zambia, Vietnam, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and South Africa, will remain suspended until 23:59 hrs of July 21, 2021.