Flights Latest News: Air India, Vistara, and SpiceJet have come up with good news for air travellers yet again as they announced new domestic and international flights. Air India is launching two new flight routes with Alliance Air in February, while the private carrier Vistara has announced an international flight route to the Maldives from March. Meanwhile, SpiceJet is launching more flights to Bengaluru. Also Read - International Flights: Flying to India From Abroad? Check These New Air Travel Guidelines From Today

Here are the details:

Alliance Air flight between Pantnagar (Dehradun) and New Delhi [Flight AI9645]

Air India subsidiary Alliance Air started new flights between Pantnagar and New Delhi via Dehradun from February 16, last week. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics Medal Prospect Manu Bhaker Alleges She Was Harassed And Insulted by Air India Employees

Delhi to Pantnagar: It will depart from Delhi at 09:45 AM and halt in Dehradun at 10:55 AM. It will depart from Dehradun at 11:45 AM and arrive in Pantnagar at 12:30 PM. Also Read - International Flights: Vistara Commences Non-stop Flights From Delhi to Frankfurt

Pantnagar to Delhi: The flight will depart from Pantnagar at 01:00 PM, reach Dehradun at 01:50 PM, depart at 02:20 PM and arrive in Delhi at 03:20 PM.

Air India resumes flights between Kolkata and Aizawl [AI714]

Air India has resumed non-stop flights between Kolkata and Aizawl, capital of Mizoram. The flights will operate once a week on Friday.

Kolkata to Aizwal: From Kolkata, it will depart at 07:30 AM and arrive in Aizawl at 08:45 AM.

Aizawl to Kolkata: The flight will depart from Aizawl at 09:30 AM and arrive in Kolkata at 10:45 AM

SpiceJet launches Rajkot to Bengaluru flight [SG883]

Rajkot in Gujarat will now be directly connected by air to Bengaluru with the brand new SpiceJet flight. Budget carrier SpiceJet will be operating flights on the route from February 24.

Rajkot to Bengaluru: The flight will depart from Rajkot at 03:00 PM and arrive in Bengaluru at 05:10 PM.

Bengaluru to Rajkot: It will depart from Bengaluru at 12:05 pm and arrive in Rajkot at 02:30 pm.

Vistara to operate international flight between Mumbai and Maldives [UK271]

Vistara has announced new flights between Mumbai and Malé in Maldives. Vistara took to Twitter to announce that the flights will operate between March 3 and March 27.

Here are the timings: The flight will depart from Mumbai at 09:40 AM and arrive in Malé at 12:25 PM. It will depart from Malé at 01:40 PM and arrive in Mumbai at 04:55 PM.