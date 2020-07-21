New Delhi: Days after the aviation ministry resumed flight operations, budget carrier GoAir, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, introduced “Quarantine Packages — to help the passengers get quarantined easily. Also Read - 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana': Delhi Govt Gives Nod For Door-step Ration Delivery | All You Need to Know

The Quarantine Packages — first of a kind in India offers a range of hotels from budget to high-end ones in select cities of India to both domestic and international flyers at a starting price of Rs 1,400 per person per night for the quarantine period. Also Read - Over 1 Million People in UK Have Quit Smoking in The Past 4 Months Due to Covid-19, Shows Survey

One can avail the packages through GoAir’s holiday package website. The packages are available for passengers arriving into various cities in India from overseas or within India to ensure the passengers get quarantined easily at the selected hotels, GoAir said. Also Read - COVID-19 Update: Use of N95 Masks With Valved Respirators Should be Immediately Stopped, Warns Health Ministry

“Passengers can choose from a range of hotels, including budget or high-end ones, in Kochi, Kannur, Bengaluru, Delhi and Ahmedabad”, the airline said adding that the hotel quarantine packages start from Rs 1,400 (about USD 19) per person per night and goes on to Rs 5,900 (about USD79) per person per night, from their station of origin.

The airline decided to launch quarantine package after assessing the quarantine requirements of flyers.

The airline decided to launch quarantine package after assessing the quarantine requirements of flyers. Having flown 18,195 stranded Indians on 103 flights in a month’s time we factored their feedback to develop this innovative platform. With the help of GoHoliday Quarantine Packages, our esteemed passengers can be rest assured that their end-to-end journey is taken care of, said Go Air Spokesperson.