International Flights Latest News: As an extended runway is getting ready and will be operational from July 15, the Vijayawada International Airport is gearing up to start international flights soon. According to a report by Indian Express, Air India is planning to run direct services between Muscat and Vijayawada once a week or thrice from the first week of July. The report also added that Air India likely to increase the services based on the passengers’ demand. Sources told the news daily that a detailed schedule in this regard will be announced in the next couple of days. Also Read - After Black Fungus, New Post-Covid Complication Reported in Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital; One Dead

Speaking to IE, Airport director G Madhusudana Rao said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has expanded the runway which included re-carpeting and strengthening the 2,286-metre existing runway and extending it by another 1,074 metres. This has been done at an estimated cost of Rs 160 crore. He added that the total length of the runway is now 3,360 m, and the width remains 45 m. Also Read - Cipla Gets Approval To Import Moderna Vaccines in India. All You Need to Know

Giving further details, the airport director said the Centre had in May 2017 accorded international status to the airport and it has handled international services only under Vande Bharat Mission flights as well. Also Read - Punjab Extends Lockdown Till July 10; Allows Bars, Pubs To Open At 50% Capacity From July 1 | Check Full List of Guidelines Here

The airport director further added that the terminal has handled international flights operated by Jazeera Airways, Kuwait Airways, Saalam Air and Gulf Air, apart from Indian airlines such as Air India Express, IndiGo, Air India and Spice Jet to bring Indians from abroad.

Earlier this month also, the Vijayawada International Airport had resumed operation of international flights to the Gulf countries such as Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat. Moreover, the airport had also resumed flight operations to Singapore after a gap of nearly two months since April 3. An international flight from Dubai carrying 68 passengers including children, arrived at Vijayawada International Airport in the first week of June 2021.

For the whole month of June, the airport authorities had scheduled the arrival and departure of both international and domestic flights at the airport.