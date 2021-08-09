New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought details of airlines’ fares applicable on India-UK international flight route. The Civil aviation regulator’s move comes amid a uproar among the air travellers over high airfares as India-UK flight services resumed on Sunday after a pause of around three and half months, as per IANS report.Also Read - Miffed Over Suspension of Rahul Gandhi's Account, Congress to Hold Protest Today
- The minimum one-way fare on the Delhi-London non-stop route of the economy class in August for Vistara is in the range of Rs 1,03,191-1,21,356. The British Airways fares are in the range of Rs 1,28,916 to Rs 1,47,544, IANS report says.
- Fares of Air India flights are at least Rs 1,15,936, as per IANS report.
- According to industry experts, the fares are likely to remain elevated as long as the weekly limit of 30 direct flights between India and UK continues, the IANS report.
- International fares cannot be regulated as they are driven by demand and supply, sector stakeholders were quoted as saying.
- The only way to rationalise the prices is to increase the number of flights between the two countries, the IANS report says.
- The UK government has moved India from the ‘red’ to the ‘amber’ list with effect Sunday (August 8), according to IANS report.