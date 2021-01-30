International Flight News: Russia on Saturday announced it will resume issuing visas for all categories of Indians who are planning to visit the country by air, as well as to those possessing a residence permit. As a result, international flights between New Delhi and Moscow will resume. Also Read - International Flights: India Plans to Sign Air Bubble Agreement With More Countries

"In this regard, issuing of visas of all categories (including student visa) to enter Russia via air checkpoints is resumed for the Indian citizens, as well as for persons who have a residence permit," the Russian Embassy in New Delhi said in a statement.

Flights between New Delhi and Moscow are expected to be operated twice a week. Travellers are advised to come with a valid medical document confirming negative results of the RT-PCR test for coronavirus.

According to the statement, the move is in line with a decision made by the Russian Covid-19 Emergency Response Centre on January 16.

Earlier on January 25, the Russian government issued a directive to restore “international air traffic on a reciprocal basis with a number of foreign states, including India”.

Currently, no citizen is getting e-visas as the issuance of e-visas is banned “until an appropriate directive of the Russian government”.

The Government of India has, however, extended the ban on international commercial flights till February 28 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.