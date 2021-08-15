International Flights: United Arab Emirates airline FlyDubai has decided to suspend all flights to Kabul from Monday in view of the political crisis in Afghanistan, a spokesperson said. The final return flight from Kabul will operate on Sunday, following which all flight services to the Afghanistan capital will be suspended until further notice.Also Read - New Airports Being Constructed at Unprecedented Speed, Says PM Modi | Full List of Upcoming Airports Here

The Taliban have captured nearly all of Afghanistan and have surrounded the capital city of Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had a telephone conversation with security officials regarding the security of the citizens in the city. President Ghani is likely to resign as the Taliban 'peacefully' take over control.

A peaceful transfer of power to the transitional government is being prepared, Afghanistan's interior minister stated.