International Flight Tickets: Facing flak from several passengers over steep pricing, Air India has reportedly slashed the price of the Vande Bharat flights for US and Canada, an Economic Times report said. Also Read - International Flight July Schedule: Vande Bharat Phase 4 Begins Today | Will Phase 5 See US Airlines Coming in?

Air India was getting embroiled into controversies over pricing at a time when not many other airlines were operating international flights. Here is everything you need to know about the pricing controversy. Also Read - International Flights: How is India Planning to Resume Services? Negotiating With These Countries | Check Details

Phase 4 of the Vande Bharat Mission has begun from July 3. Also Read - International Flights: Delhi Airport Handled Flights to These New Global Destinations For the First Time Ever During Lockdown

1. According to reports, tickets from New York and Canada to New Delhi were priced at around Rs 1 Lakh a month ago. But now they are priced at around Rs 75,000

2. Union Civil Aviation minister Hardeepo Singh Puri had earlier said that prices were reasonable. In fact, the prices were less than what other international airlines were charging, the minister had said.

3. The minister had said other countries were charging Rs 3 lakh for Delhi-USA flights.

4. Vande Bharat Mission was being seen as an opportunity provided by the government to Air India before its sell-off. Apart from augmenting operations, it was allegedly charging hefty money, it was being said.

5. Also, in this phase, there are fewer numbers of flights from US destinations. More focus has been given on Middle-East countries.

India may soon enter into a bilateral agreement with the US to resume country-specific international fight services.