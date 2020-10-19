International Flights Latest Updates: Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international flights have been allowed under the Vande Bharat mission and the bilateral air bubble pacts formed by India with around 18 countries, including Ukraine and Bangladesh. But there are some countries where Indians are not permitted to travel. Also Read - Govt Panel Says COVID-19 Peak Over But Festive Laxity & Winters Can Lead to 26 Lakh New Cases Within Month | Top Points

Till now, the Centre has facilitated the repatriation and international travel of over 20 lakh people through different means since May 6 2020, said Hardeep Singh Puri.

Destinations where Indians can fly to?

At present, Indians can travel to 18 countries as the Ministry of Civil Aviation has established a separate bilateral air bubble arrangement with these nations for the operation of special international passenger flights.

‘Air Travel pacts’ are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are reciprocal in nature, meaning airlines from both countries enjoy similar benefits.

The United States, the UK, Germany, France, the UAE, Maldives, Canada, Japan, Bahrain, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Qatar, Iraq, Oman, Bhutan, Kenya, Bangladesh and Ukraine are the 18 countries where Indians can fly.

Bangladesh will resume flights to India from October 28. Three Bangladeshi carriers — Biman Bangladeshi Airlines, US-Bangla Airlines and Novo Air — would initially operate 28 flights a week, while five Indian airlines — Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Vistara and GoAir — would operate 28 flights a week between the two countries.

The passengers would have to undergo COVID-19 testing before flying.