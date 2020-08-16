International Flights: After 4-month long interval, international air travel to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah has resumed from Chennai airport. Further, in change of rules by Tamil Nadu government, those who arrive with a COVID negative certificate will not have to go through mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine, a report by TOI said. Also Read - After Devastating Beirut Blasts, Chennai Authorities Prepare to Move Huge Consignment of Ammonium Nitrate

This won't be a daily service, but it is likely to make it easier for people reaching to the above-mentioned countries.

IndiGo and GoAir have already announced flights from Chennai, while SpiceJet from Madurai to these countries.

Domestic air services began at the Chennai airport in May after remaining suspended for two months as part of the Covid-19 lockdown measures.

As per the SOP, after obtaining the flight tickets, the travellers shall register their details in TN e-pass portal following the link: https://tnepass.tnega.org, duly selecting the airport of arrival.

While registering on the portal, travellers have to give declarations about their good health, that they do not live in containment zone and others.

The other SOPs include thermal screening of passengers at airports, passengers to be sent to the health desk in a group of not more than 20, and luggage to be disinfected by airport authorities.

Officials directly dealing with passengers will have to wear personal protective equipment and masks.