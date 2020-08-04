International Flights Latest News: India’s budget carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday announced that it has got slots at London’s Heathrow Airport to operate daily flights from India to London from September 1. Also Read - International Flights August 4: Delhi to London, Bahrain to Chennai; Check Out Air India's Repatriation Schedule For Today

Issuing a statement, the airline said that the flight operations between India and UK will continue till October 23 under the present air bubble arrangement. However, it can be extended depending on the resumption of regular operations. The airline said it is in advance talks to secure slots for winter schedule as well for the regular operations.

"In continuation of our earlier communication dated July 24, 2020 informing designation for UK operations, we would like to further inform you that SpiceJet has secured slots at London Heathrow Airport to operate daily flights from September 1," the airline said in a statement.

The airline had earlier stated that it has been designated as an Indian scheduled carrier to operate flights between India and the UK. After US, the airline was designated as the official carrier to operate flights between India and UK.

Earlier, the airline was allowed to fly on India-US routes by the Centre under the bilateral air bubble. Notably, SpiceJet is the first Indian budget carrier to operate services to the United States. At present, only Air India is operating flights on India-US routes.

The development comes as Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri earlier said that India will connect with US, Canada, Qatar, Oman, UAE, Singapore, UK, Frankfurt, Paris, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, New Zealand , Philippines and more countries under Vande Bharat Mission Phase 5.

Notably, the 5th phase of ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ began from August 1 till 31 to repatriate Indians stranded abroad.

As per updates, SpiceJet is planning to wet-lease either a Boeing 787 or an Airbus A-330 to operate the flights. Moreover, the airline is also planning to operate from multiple destinations from India on daily frequency.