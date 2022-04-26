International Flights Latest News Today: As the international flight services have started from India with a decline in COVID cases, Air Arabia, the low-cost airline of the UAE has announced new and direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Ahmedabad from May 13, 2022. As per the latest announcements from the airline, Air Arabia will operate two weekly flights between the two cities on Mondays and Fridays.Also Read - Good News For Indian Tourists in UAE: They Can Now Make Payments Using BHIM UPI. Here's How it Works

According to the flight schedule, Aircraft 3L111 will depart from Abu Dhabi at 13:40 and arrive in Ahmedabad at 18:10; the same flights will depart from Ahmedabad at 18:50 and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 20:30 (all times local). Also Read - Viral Video: UK PM Boris Johnson Jumps Onto a JCB Machine While Visiting Its Factory in Gujarat

Full flight schedule here:

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency 3L 111 Abu Dhabi 13:40 Ahmedabad 18:10 Airbus A320 Mon, Fri 3L 112 Ahmedabad 18:50 Abu Dhabi 20:30 Airbus A320 Mon, Fri

As the airline has opened bookings, the air passengers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Ahmedabad by visiting Air Arabia’s website, calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

The airline in a statement said Ahmedabad becomes the seventh city in India that Air Arabia flies to after Mumbai, Calicut, Chennai, Jaipur, Kochi, and Trivandrum. Notably, the Ahmedabad route will represent the 21st route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020. Also Read - Gold Worth Rs 30 Lakh Hidden in Man's Wig & Rectum, Nabbed at Delhi Airport | Watch

Apart from this, the airline recently also announced direct flights between Chennai and Abu Dhabi which are all set to start from 27 April 2022.

In the statement, the airline said it will deploy its Airbus A320 on the thrice-weekly flight schedule. Moreover, the airline has also unveiled plans to significantly increase its services to Indian cities this year.

The airline said from May 12, it will also introduce a new service to India’s financial capital of Mumbai. The new flight will depart from Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday at 3 PM and arrive in Mumbai at 7.40 PM. Then, the flight will leave Mumbai at 8.30 PM and will arrive in Abu Dhabi at 10 PM.