International Flights Latest Update: Air Arabia, the low-cost carrier of United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced the launch of new and direct flights to Chennai, In a statement, the airline said it will commence operations from April 27. Taking to Twitter, the airline stated that it would operate direct flights to Chennai International Airport at competitive prices twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays. As per the updates, the flight will depart from Abu Dhabi every Monday and Wednesday at 2 PM and reach Chennai at 7:45 PM.

After Calicut, Cochin, Trivandrum, Delhi, and Jaipur, Air Arabia said it will fly to its sixth destination Chennai from April 27. The airline said it is also the 19th route since the launch of the carrier's service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.

In a statement, Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia, said the new service between Abu Dhabi and Chennai falls in line with the airline's commitment to providing customers with affordable and value-driven air travel from different hubs.

Starting 27th April, fly direct from Abu Dhabi to Chennai in India. Book now at https://t.co/QYW1hysXzl pic.twitter.com/rnpegNZYIY — Air Arabia (@airarabiagroup) April 11, 2022

The airline said that the bookings for the flights have already opened for the new route and the air passengers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Chennai by visiting Air Arabia’s website or by calling the call center or via travel agencies.

Flight schedule:

Flight No Departure Dep. Time Arrival Arr. Time Frequency 3L142 Chennai 20:25 Abu Dhabi 23:00 Mon, Wed 3L141 Abu Dhabi 14:00 Chennai 19:45 Mon, Wed

It must be noted that the airline had on April 7 announced the launch of a new service to Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, starting from May 5.

Travel Guidelines For Air Passengers Flying To Abu Dhabi