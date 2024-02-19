Home

International Flights: Air Asia Announces Direct Flights From Thiruvananthapuram to Kuala Lumpur, Check Date, Full Schedule

Air Asia will operate the Thiruvananthapuram-Kuala Lumpur service with an Airbus 320 aircraft with a capacity of 180 passengers.

The Air Asia flight will be operated initially on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays from Thiruvananthapuram.

International Flights Latest Update: Air Asia on Monday made the announcement that it will operate a direct flight from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia, from February 21. According to the airline, Air Asia will operate the Thiruvananthapuram-Kuala Lumpur service with an Airbus 320 aircraft with a capacity of 180 passengers.

Check Full Schedule

The Air Asia flight, scheduled to arrive at 11.50 PM and depart at 12.25 AM, will be operated initially on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays from Thiruvananthapuram.

Interestingly, this will be Air Asia’s first service from Thiruvananthapuram and the airline said that beyond Kuala Lumpur, the air carrier will provide good connectivity to countries like Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and so on.

More connectivity to East Asian countries has been a demand for a long time. Many stakeholders, including professionals from IT companies, the statement said, adding this service would boost the travel and tourism sectors of Kerala and south Tamil Nadu.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.