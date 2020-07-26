International Flights Latest News: The air bubble between India and the UAE under which two-way flights operated between the two countries ended today, as air bubbles are time-bound, limited agreement. It is not immediately known whether the agreement will be extended or whether a new one will be signed in August. Also Read - More Toronto-Delhi Flights From Tomorrow As Demands Soar | Details Here

Meanwhile, two-way flight agreements with other Gulf countries — Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia — are awaited. Demands are soaring for resuming two-way normal operations between India and Gulf countries. However, signing these air bubbles does not only depend on India. It also depends on the travel restrictions imposed in the countries.

Among the Gulf countries, only the UAE has opened its airports. The other Gulf countries have entry restrictions, not applicable to humanitarian, repatriation flights like those under Vande Bharat Mission.

In August, India would enter en agreement with Israel on flights in the Tel Aviv-Delhi-Kochi sector.