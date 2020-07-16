International Flights Latest News: Giving a ray of hope to international fliers, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that India is at ‘very advance stage’ of negotiations with France, US and Germany for air bubbles. Also Read - International Flights: Air India, Air India Express Have Operated 1103 Flights to Bring Back 208000 Indians From Abroad Under Vande Bharat Mission

Addressing a press conference, Puri said that Air France will be operating 28 flights from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to Paris between July 18 and August 1. Also Read - International Flights to Begin Soon But Only Through Air Bubbles, Says Hardeep Singh Puri

“We are at a very advance stage of negotiations with at least 3 countries – France, US and Germany for air bubble. Air France will be operating 28 flights from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to Paris between July 18 and August 1,” Puri said. Also Read - International Flights Pact Between India, UAE: Charter Flights Without Permission Still Coming to India, Says DGCA

He further added that the Centre has received requests from many international carriers, including German and American airlines.

“We have request from German carriers to permit flights to India and we are processing it,” he said, adding, “American carriers will be flying 18 flights to India between July 17 and 31.

“In case of the United States, we have an agreement with United Airlines to operate 18 flights between India-US between July 17 & 31 but this is an interim one. We have a request from Germany also and an agreement with Lufthansa is almost done,” Puri added.

The scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in the country since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, India on May 25 resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights after a gap of nearly two months.