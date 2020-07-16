International Flights Latest News: As part of the Central government’s Vande Bharat Mission, Air India and Air India Express – two national carriers of the country – have operated 1103 flights to bring back 2,08,000 Indians from abroad. This was said by Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal in a press conference today. Also Read - International Flights to Begin Soon But Only Through Air Bubbles, Says Hardeep Singh Puri

Bansal further said that these two national carriers have ferried back 85289 passengers to various countries across the world.

"As on July 13, Air India & Air India Express have operated 1103 flights and brought back 2,08,000 Indians under Vande Bharat Mission. On many of these flights, we have ferried back 85289 passengers to various countries across the world," Bansal said.

The development comes as Air India last Sunday said that it will operate 14 more flights between India and the United Kingdom under Vande Bharat Mission for the repatriation of Indians.

As per updates, these flights of Air India are in operation from July 15 to 24. Moreover, the bookings for these flights have already opened from July 13.

Air India in a notification had earlier said that its flights for London are scheduled from several cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Amritsar.

The airline is also planning to operate additional flights from July 25 to 28 connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai with Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

Furthermore, Air India will also operate additional flights under Vande Bharat Mission from July 21 to 24 connecting Frankfurt, Germany with Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi.