International Flights: Amid the rising demands for international flights, National carrier Air India has announced that it will operate additional flights between India and Canada from October 25 to 27 March 2021. Bookings for the flights have started. Flyers can book their tickets on the airline's official website, booking offices, call centres or travel agents.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international flights have been allowed since July under the bilateral air bubble pacts formed by India with around 16 countries, including Canada.

Who can travel? Take a look at detailed SOPs

From India to Canada