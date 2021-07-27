International Flights Latest News Today: Part of Central government’s Vande Bharat Mission, India’s national carrier Air India has announced additional non-stop flights between Qatar and India from August 1 till October 29, 2021. According to the update available on Air India’s official website, 2 additional flights a week will be operated between India’s Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kochi And Doha in Qatar.Also Read - International Flights: India-UAE Flights to Remain Suspended Till August 2, Says Etihad Airways

Full flight schedule here:

As per the flight schedule, Air India will operate Doha-Kochi flights on Tuesday and Thursday and Kochi-Doha flights will be on Wednesday and Friday.

On the other side, the Doha-Hyderabad flights will be operated on Sunday and Wednesday and return flights will on same days.

Moreover, Air India will operate Doha-Mumbai flights on Wednesday and Friday and From Mumbai to Doha, it showed direct flights on 5 days – Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Flight tickets:

As per the update from Air India, the starting fare for all three sectors is around Rs 9200 or QR450 one way as of filing the

The airline said the ticket bookings are available on the airline’s website, booking offices, call centres, and authorised travel agents. It must be noted that the Air India is at present operating flights between Indian capital New Delhi, Amritsar, and Doha, Qatar.

Delhi-Kathmandu flights: Apart from Qatar, Air India has also announced new flights between India and Nepal. Fly non-stop between Delhi and Kathmandu every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Delhi-Male flights: Air India will also start flights from Delhi to Malé via Mumbai every Wednesday and Saturday, from July 28.

Air India Express flights: Air India Express, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, will operate flights connecting Dammam, Saudi Arabia with Indian cities including Trichy, Hyderabad, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Mangalore.