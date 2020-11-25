International Flights Latest News: At a time when the international flights are banned in the country because of the coronavirus lockdown, Air India on Wednesday, Air India on Wednesday announced that it will operate direct flights between Bengaluru and San Francisco from January 11. Also Read - Air India Cabin Crew Member Held for Smuggling Gold Worth Rs 45 Lakh at Delhi Airport: Customs

As per updates, the Air India will launch a twice weekly service. Notably, this would be the first non-stop flight between Bengaluru and the United States.

At this time of coronavirus lockdown and subsequent ban on international flights, this is a significant milestone for Bengaluru Airport and would transform the city as the new gateway to India.

Air India said it would tremendously help passengers, enabling faster and easier access to cities on the West Coast of the United States.

The new non-stop service is expected to meet the demand of corporate customers for travel to San Francisco and adjoining areas in the US.

Air India plans to operate a 238-seater Boeing 777-200 LR aircraft to serve the largest unserved international origin/ destination (O/D) market for Bengaluru Airport, it said, adding that Bengaluru and San Francisco are ranked first and second among the worlds top 45 digitally advanced cities.

The new route sets two records it would be Air India’s longest route at 14,000+ km (8,698 miles) and longest flight to and from India (over 16 hours). The national carrier has opened ticket booking from November 25, 2020.