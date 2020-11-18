International Flights Latest News: Part of the Central government’s Vande Bharat Mission, India’s national carrier Air India on Wednesday announced flights between India and Australia for the month of December. Also Read - International Flights: Amid Ban, Which Countries Indians Can Fly to And How | Explained

According to the schedule that was posted by Air India, over 9 flights will be available from India to Australia, and a similar number of flights from Australia to India as well. Notably, these flights will be operated between Sydney and New Delhi international airports.

Even though the ban on the international flights continues till November 30, still Indian nationals can fly to Australia under the air bubble agreement that was signed between the two countries.

Interestingly, the Indian government has facilitated the travel of more than 2.87 million people since the Vande Bharat Mission had kickstarted on May 6.

Air India Flights From Delhi to Sydney

Date Departure Dep. Time Arrival Arr. Time Arr. Date 02-Dec-20 Delhi 13:55 Sydney 08:20 03-Dec-20 05-Dec-20 Delhi 13:55 Sydney 08:20 06-Dec-20 09-Dec-20 Delhi 13:55 Sydney 08:20 10-Dec-20 12-Dec-20 Delhi 13:55 Sydney 08:20 13-Dec-20 16-Dec-20 Delhi 13:55 Sydney 08:20 17-Dec-20 19-Dec-20 Delhi 13:55 Sydney 08:20 20-Dec-20 23-Dec-20 Delhi 13:55 Sydney 08:20 24-Dec-20 26-Dec-20 Delhi 13:55 Sydney 08:20 27-Dec-20 30-Dec-20 Delhi 13:55 Sydney 08:20 31-Dec-20

Air India Flights From Sydney to Delhi

Date Departure Dep. Time Arrival Arr. Time Arr. Date 04-Dec-20 Sydney 10:15 Delhi 18:05 04-Dec-20 07-Dec-20 Sydney 10:15 Delhi 18:05 07-Dec-20 11-Dec-20 Sydney 10:15 Delhi 18:05 11-Dec-20 14-Dec-20 Sydney 10:15 Delhi 18:05 14-Dec-20 18-Dec-20 Sydney 10:15 Delhi 18:05 18-Dec-20 21-Dec-20 Sydney 10:15 Delhi 18:05 21-Dec-20 25-Dec-20 Sydney 10:15 Delhi 18:05 25-Dec-20 28-Dec-20 Sydney 10:15 Delhi 18:05 28-Dec-20 01-Jan-21 Sydney 10:15 Delhi 18:05 01-Jan-21

These flights are also meant for Australians who are stranded in India because of the border closures. On the other hand, Australian high commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell, has advised passengers to check their eligibility before booking their tickets.

Notably, over 35, 637 Australians, interested to return home, have got themselves registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), nearly 10,000 of this count still remains stuck in India.