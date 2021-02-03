International Flights Latest News: At this time of coronavirus, Indian national carrier Air India on Tuesday announced that it will operate an additional flight between Delhi and Hong Kong on 7th and 8th February 2021. Notably, these flight services will be operated under Vande Bharat Mission Phase 9. Also Read - International Flights Ban: Saudi Arabia Suffers Delay in Receiving Coronavirus Vaccine

"Air India will operate an additional flight on the Delhi- Hongkong-Delhi sector on 7th/8th February '21." Air India said in a tweet. In the tweet, the airline also stated that it has opened the bookings for the flights and tickets can be booked through Air India Website, Booking Offices, Call Centre and Authorized Travel Agents.

The development comes as the order to suspend flight services between India and Hong Kong ended on December 3 last year. Hong Kong had suspended flights of Air India operating between the two countries till December 3, 2020.

It must be noted that all scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat mission since May and under air bubble arrangements since July.

Moreover, Air India has announced its schedule for February 2021 under the Vande Bharat Mission phase 9. As per the schedule published on the official website, it will operate a total of 165 flights that connect different cities of India to Bangkok, Colombo, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait, Rome, Singapore, Sydney, Tel Aviv, and Yangon.

You can check out the complete schedule of Air India flights under the Vande Bharat Mission in February 2021 here.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the international flight operations ban till February 28. However, the restrictions will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.