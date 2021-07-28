International Flight News: Great news for travellers, Air India has announced additional international flights to two very popular destinations – Maldives and Malaysia – as the countries relaxed travel restrictions with India. Flights to Malaysia will be operated by Air India Express, which is wholly a subsidiary of Air India. Recently, the national carrier had also announced several international flights to Middle Eastern countries. Meanwhile, commercial international flights in India are still banned till August 31.Also Read - Mumbai: 7 Cars Crash Into Each Other, Cause Huge Traffic Jam on Sion-Panvel Highway

As part of Vande Bharat Mission, Air India will be operating international flights to Maldives from July 28. Flights will operate non-stop from Mumbai to Malé, and Delhi to Malé via Mumbai every Wednesday and Saturday. Air India will also operate between Bengaluru to Malé via Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) every Monday and Thursday from July 29.

Besides, Air India Express will operate direct flights from Indian cities including Trichy, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Chennai to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. The flights will begin from August 2021, Air India Express announced.

Flight Ticket Prices:

Maldives: Flights between Mumbai and Malé start at Rs 16,953 for economy and Rs 53,334 for business class.

Malaysia: Flights between Hyderabad and Kuala Lumpur start at Rs 23,243 for August. More details will be updated on the website at https://www.airindiaexpress.in/en.

Air India Caution Note:

Air India issued a statement to passengers clarifying that it will not be responsible for the flyer’s eligibility to enter the destination country. “It will be the sole responsibility of the passengers to ensure his/her eligibility to enter the destination country. Air India will accept no liability in case boarding is denied due to not meeting the eligibility for travel,” said Air India.

Earlier this week, Air India announced international flights between Qatar and India from August 1 till October 29, 2021. Two additional flights a week will be operated between India’s Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kochi And Doha in Qatar.