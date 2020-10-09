International Flights: National carrier Air India has announced international flights to/from India and Nairobi (Capital of Kenya) on October 14 and 15 under sixth phase of Vande Bharat Mission. All those who want to book their flights are requested to visit the official website of Air India at airindia.in. Also Read - International Flights: Travel Bubble to Continue Till April-March; Domestic Airlines to Increase Capacity to 75%

It must be noted that scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, India has established Air Bubble arrangements with many countries including Kenya, Bhutan, US, the UK, Canada, the UAE, Qatar, Nigeria, Maldives, Japan, Iraq, Germany etc.

Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international passenger flights can be operated by their airlines into each other's territories under restrictive conditions.

#FlyAI: Air India set to operate between India & Nairobi: Delhi-Ahmedabad-Nairobi: 14th October, 2020. Nairobi-Ahmedabad-Delhi: 15th October, 2020. Bookings can be made through Air India Website, Booking Offices, Call Centre & Authorized Travel Agents. pic.twitter.com/NAgTlNvWHw — Air India (@airindiain) October 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said the time has come to send a loud and clear message that foreign airlines “flights will not be allowed at the expense of Indian airlines”.

On September 28, Lufthansa had to cancel its flights between India and Germany from September 30 to October 20 as the DGCA withdrew permission for them saying there are restriction on Indians who want to travel to Germany and this puts “Indian carriers at a significant disadvantage resulting in inequitable distribution of traffic in favour of Lufthansa”.

During a press conference, Puri said, “The issue is not about allowing foreign carriers in or not. We are all for foreign carriers operating here. Make no mistake. But I think the time has come for the message to go out loud and clear that it will not be done at the expense of the Indian carriers.”

“Under the regulated (air bubble) arrangements, we are not insisting on total parity. Even near parity will do,” the minister added.

(With agency inputs)