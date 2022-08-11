International Flights Latest Update: With just a few days left for the Independence Day 2022 celebrations, Air India has launched special Independence Day offers on all flights from the Gulf and Middle East countries to various India cities. Making the announcement, Air India said the airline is offering flight tickets from UAE to major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai will cost passengers as low as Dh330 (₹7151 approx.).Also Read - Sunny Leone's First Look From 'Ginna' Released

Named as 'One India One Fare', Air India offers attractive one-way fares from all Gulf countries on all direct flights to any destination in India.

"Air India celebrates India's Independence Day by offering ONE INDIA ONE FARE for travel from Gulf & Middle East (UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia) to India," said Air India on its official website.

Apart from the air ticket offer, the airline said the travellers are allowed 35kg of check-in baggage and 8kg of hand luggage on all tickets purchased during the promotion period for travel until October 15, 2022.

Full list of promotional fares from GCC countries to major Indian cities:

From To Total One Way Fare Dubai Delhi 330 AED Dubai Mumbai 330 AED Dubai Chennai 330 AED Dubai Kozhikode 330 AED Dubai Cochin 330 AED Dubai Goi 330 AED Dubai Bengaluru 330 AED Dubai Hyderabad 330 AED Dubai Indore 330 AED Sharjah Kozhikode 330 AED Kuwait Chennai 36.65 KWD Kuwait Mumbai 36.65 KWD Bahrain Delhi 60.3 BHD Muscat Mumbai 43.1 OMR Muscat Delhi 65.12 OMR Muscat Hyderabad 43.1 OMR Muscat Chennai 65.1 OMR Muscat Kannur 36.1 OMR Doha Delhi 499 QAR Dammam Delhi 500 SAR Riyadh Mumbai 500 SAR Riyadh Hyderabad 500 SAR Jeddah Delhi 500 SAR Jeddah Mumbai 500 SAR

The air passengers must note that the Independence Day Special offer is valid for sale from 8th August 22 till 21 August 22 and for travel effective 8 August 2022 up to 15 October 2022 only.

The airline on its website said that the offer is available for sale from City Booking Office (CTOs), Website, Mobile app and through Travel Agents.

Interestingly, Air India for the first time has announced such an appealing offer that is available from all Gulf stations to India at the same time.