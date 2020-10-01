International Flights Latest News: At a time when India established air bubble arrangements with 16 countries to operate flights under Vande Bharat Mission, country’s national carrier Air India on Thursday cancelled around 12 flights to Frankfurt till October 14 after Germany withdrew permission to operate them. Also Read - International Flights: India Has Established Air Bubble Arrangements With These Countries | Check Details Here

The development comes just two days after when Lufthansa said it will have to cancel all "planned flights" between India and Germany from September 30 to October 20 because of an "unexpected rejection" of its flight schedule by the Indian authorities.

As per updates, the national carrier has cancelled 10 Delhi-Frankfurt flights and two Bengaluru-Frankfurt flights till October 14.

On Tuesday, Lufthansa said it had applied for continuation of the special flights it was allowed to operate until the end of September but would now have to cancel the flights because of the “unexpected rejection”.

The German carrier said it “sincerely urges” Indian authorities to work together with the German government to establish a temporary travel agreement between both the countries.

However, Indian aviation regulator DGCA said Tuesday that there are restrictions in place for Indian nationals desiring to travel to Germany which was putting Indian carriers at a significant disadvantage resulting in inequitable distribution of traffic in favour of Lufthansa.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus lockdown. However, special flights have been permitted under “air bubble” arrangements India has formed with 16 countries, including Germany.

