Air India Latest News: Air India on Wednesday decided to shut down five of its European stations in view of financial losses recurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. These stations include – Vienna, Milan, Madrid, Copenhagen and Stockholm. This nearly halved the state-run carrier’s destinations in Europe. Also Read - International Flights: Indian Workers With Any Valid Visa Can Now Travel to UAE | Book Your Ticket Today

“In view of COVID19, Air India (AI) has decided to close down its stations in Vienna, Milan, Madrid, Copenhagen, and Stockholm. AI would immediately initiate action for closure in consultation with local lawyers and advise the timelines by which the stations will be closed,” Air India said in a statement. Also Read - SpiceJet Introduces in-Flight WiFi-enabled Entertainment System 'SpiceScreen'

The decision comes amid the Union Government’s plans to expand its air bubbles with more countries to increase international flights. So far, India has created air bubbles with the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany and the UAE, the latest of which was Kuwait. Also Read - International Flights: Lufthansa to Recommence Inbound Flights From Germany to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru From Aug 13

However, as Spain, Austria, Denmark and Sweden were not in favour of reopening their air bubbles for India, the state-run carrier decided to close down the stations there.

Last week, a subsidiary of Air India, Air India Express suffered a massive accident after a flight from Dubai to Kozhikode in Kerala skidded off the runway and crash-landed into a gorge. A total of 18 people, including the pilots, died in the tragic incident.

Soon after, Air India turned its logo black on social media platforms, from the regular red and white, with shades of yellow, to offer condolences to the families of those who died in the plane crash.