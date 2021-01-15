International Flights Latest News: Air India on Friday commenced its first non-stop flight service on Hyderabad-Chicago route with its plane arriving at Hyderabad’s the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport from Chicago. Also Read - Meet Air India's Zoya Aggarwal Who Commanded World's Longest Direct Flight Over North Pole

Upon its arrival, the airport officials and AI employees welcomed flight AI-108 with 237 passengers and 16 crew members. Moreover, the arriving passengers were treated to a cake cutting ceremony intermeshed with cultural events and photo opportunity with all sanitisation and social distancing protocols adhered to. Also Read - International Flights: Vistara Announces Daily Flights Between Delhi, Sharjah From Jan 20

Later in the day, flight AI 107–the same aircraft— took off to Chicago with226 passengers and 16 crewmembers at around 12.50 PM, amid fanfare. Also Read - Air India's All-women Pilots Team Creates History by Flying Over World's Longest Route

Senior officials from GMR Hyderabad International Airport along with Air India staff and other airport stakeholders were present at the terminal to see them off.

As per updates from Air India, Flight AI-107 will operate once a week every Friday, departing from Hyderabad at 1250 hrs (IST) to arrive in Chicago at 1805 hrs (CST/Local US time) the same day.

The return flight AI-108 will operate every Wednesday leaving Chicago at 2130 hrs (CST/Local US Time) to arrive in Hyderabad at 0140 hrs (IST).

Air India will operate B777-200LR aircraft and cover the 13,293 KM in 16 hours 45 minutes while flying from Hyderabad to ORD and take 15 hours 40 minutes to cover the return journey.

Hyderabad-USA-Hyderabad has been the largest unserved market between India and the US, with over 7,40,000 passengers annually. Hyderabad is a gateway to south and central India, and a preferred and the largest transit hub.