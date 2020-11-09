International Flights Latest News: Planning a trip to Paris anytime soon? Here’s some good news. Air India has announced that it will be operating additional flights between India and France from January 3 to March 22, 2021. Bookings are open for flyers on the airline’s official website, call centres and at booking offices. Also Read - International Flights: Vistara Announces Flights to Doha From Nov 19 | Check Full Schedule Here

The new flights will be operating four days a week in the new year – from Delhi to Paris on Thursdays and Sundays, and from Paris to Delhi on Mondays and Fridays.

Air India had already added flights to and from Paris from November 1 to January 1 as part of the Vande Bharat Mission – the government’s formalised air bubble arrangements with 20 other countries.

It must, however, be noted that the government recently revised its guidelines for international passengers arriving in India in view of the surge of cases in Europe. travellers need not undergo institutional or home quarantine but they have to submit a mandatory negative RT-PCR report conducted within 72 hours of arrival.

Those who are unable to undergo RT-PCR test before their departure and wish to seek exemption from institutional quarantine can do so by availing the facility at the airport and undergo the test. Airports including Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Cochin have these provisions available.