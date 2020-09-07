International Flights Latest News: Giving huge relief to passengers who are waiting to return to home-state, Air India Express on Monday announced flights Sharjah to Delhi via Lucknow. Also Read - Air Travel Latest News: Flight Tickets Booked During Lockdown Will be Fully Refunded, DGCA Tells Supreme Court

As per updates, the flights will be operated on September 18 from Sharjah to Lucknow and then from Lucknow to Delhi. Again on September 25, the Air India Express will operate flights from Sharjah to Lucknow and then from Lucknow to Delhi.

Issuing a notification, the airline said any Indian national who wants to travel from UAE to India, in the Air Bubble flights, can book their tickets by visiting the website www.airindiaexpress.in or through our authorized Travel Agents or City Office.

To make passengers’ travel smooth at this time of coronavirus, the airline said it has partnered with NMC Healthcare for passengers travelling from the UAE to India to take COVID-19 RT-PCR Test.

It said the OCI cardholders holding UAE passports and UAE nationals who are eligible to enter India as per Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines can travel from UAE to India.

Check Complete Flight Schedule of Air India Express During Vande Bharat Mission Phase 6

As per the earlier announcement from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the phase 6 of VBM started from September 1 and will continue till October 24.

Under Vande Bharat Mission phase 5, Air India Express had opened bookings for flights to Doha and other Gulf Countries from Mumbai, Delhi, Kozhikode and Kannur.