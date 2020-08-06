International Flights Latest News: As part of the Central government’s Vande Bharat Mission phase 5, the country has started flight operations to a number of countries including the UAE, to repatriate stranded Indians from there. Also Read - International Flights: Flying to Singapore, Qatar, Oman This Month? Keep These Guidelines in Mind

Making the announcement, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had earlier said that India is connecting connect with the US, Canada, Qatar, Oman, UAE, Singapore, UK, Frankfurt, Paris, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, New Zealand , Philippines and more countries under Vande Bharat Mission Phase 5.

Notably, the 5th phase of 'Vande Bharat Mission' began from August 1 till 31 to repatriate Indians stranded from abroad.

People who are interested to come back to India from Sharjah and Dubai can book their tickets with Air India Express as the airline has opened bookings from today.

The booking for flights to India from Sharjah was opened today at 2 PM (UAE time). Indian nationals registered with the Indian Embassy can book the tickets at normal repatriation fares on the website of the airline.

Similarly, people who are interested to come back to Kozhikode and Kochi from Dubai can book their tickets with the airline today. The airline said the booking is open from 2 PM UAE time on August 6.

The airline in a statement said that the Indian nationals who have registered themselves with the Indian Embassy can book the tickets at normal repatriation fares.

Earlier, Air India Express had opened bookings for repatriation flights to the UAE. The Air India Express is operating flights between India and UAE from August 1 to 15 under phase 5 of VBM.