International Flights Latest News: Under phase 5 of Vande Bharat Mission, India has established individual bilateral air bubbles with a number of countries to repatriate stranded Indians from there.

While making the announcement, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri last month said that India has connected with the US, Canada, Qatar, Oman, UAE, Singapore, UK, Frankfurt, Paris, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, New Zealand, Philippines.

Notably, under 5th phase of 'Vande Bharat Mission', which began from August 1 and will continue till August 31 , India has established bilateral air bubbles with many Gulf countries including Qatar.

People who are interested to fly to Doha can book their tickets with Air India Express as the airline has opened bookings from today. Earlier, Air India Express had opened bookings for repatriation flights to the UAE.

Issuing a statement, the airline said that bookings are open for flights from August 20 to 31 under Phase 5 of Vande Bharat Mission.

Taking to Twitter, Air India Express said that it has opened bookings for flights from Delhi to Doha. The airline said it will operate its flight on August 26 from Delhi to Doha.

Similarly, the airline will operate its Kozhikode-Doha flight on August 21, 27 and 29 respectively. It will operate flights from Kannur to Doha on August 26.

Moreover, it will operate flights from Mumbai to Doha on August 23, 25 and 30.

Notably, the phase 5 of the VBM is ending on August 31 and the phase 6 starts from September 1 to October 24.